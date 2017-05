05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Owner: Board Improperly Reallocated Burden In Review

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a patented computer-assisted surgery planner for joint placement procedures is unpatentable was proper, an appellee told the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in a May 3 brief (Blue Belt Technologies, et al. v. Mako Surgical Corp., No. 16-2740, Fed. Cir.).