05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - San Bernardino Victims' Families Sue Twitter, Facebook, Google For Terror Aiding

LOS ANGELES - Family members of three victims of the December 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., filed suit in California federal court May 3 against Twitter Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google Inc., alleging that the three internet firms provided support to the terrorists via their online platforms in violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) (Gregory Clayborn, et al. v. Twitter Inc., et al., No. 2:17-cv-03344, C.D. Calif.).