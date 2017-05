05-05-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Disability Claimant Is Not Precluded From Pursuing Claim, Magistrate Judge Says

ST. LOUIS - A disability claimant is not barred from pursuing a claim for long-term disability (LTD) benefits because the claimant was not required to disclose the disability benefits claim as part of her assets in a bankruptcy case as the disability claim did not begin to accrue until after the bankruptcy case was filed, a Missouri federal magistrate judge said May 2 (Rochelle Byrd v. Wellpoint Flexible Benefit Plan, et al., No. 17-8, E.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66460.