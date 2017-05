05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Child Sex Abuse Opinion Properly Allowed, North Carolina Panel Rules

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sufficient physical evidence of sexual abuse was presented by prosecutors for a medical expert to tell a jury that a 10-year-old girl had in fact been repeatedly abused by her father, a North Carolina appeals court held May 2 in affirming the father's conviction and sentence of more than 100 years in prison (State of North Carolina v. Dawayne David Knolton, No. COA16-671, N.C. App., 2017 N.C. App. LEXIS 332).