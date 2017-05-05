05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class Certification Denied In Dillard's Employee's Data Breach Suit Against Insurer

CHICAGO - An employee of the Dillard's department store chain saw her motion to certify a class action over a 2013 data breach denied May 3, when an Illinois federal judge found that individual issues dominated breach of contract claims against the retailer's insurer, which the plaintiff faulted for permitting employees' personally identifiable information (PII) to be exposed to identity thieves (Anne Dolmage v. Combined Insurance Company of America, No. 1:14-cv-03809, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 67555).