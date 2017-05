05-05-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Credit Suisse Agrees To Pay $400M To Settle NCUA MBS Claims

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will pay $400 million to settle claims with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) that is mispresented the investment quality of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) it underwrote and sold to three failed credit unions, according to an NCUA press release issued May 3 (National Credit Union Administration Board v. Credit Suisse Securities [USA] LLC, et al., No. 12-2648, D. Kan.).