05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Orders Costa Rican Company To Produce Emails To Del Monte

MIAMI - A Florida federal magistrate judge on May 2 granted a request by Del Monte International GMBH for production of documents, finding that a Costa Rican entity did not meet its burden of establishing all the elements of the common interest doctrine in relation to the requested information (DelMonte International GMBH v. Ticofrut S.A., No. 16-23894, S.D. Fla.).