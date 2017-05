05-05-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Jury Hands Boiler Company Verdict In Asbestos Case

NEW YORK - A New York jury on May 3 found that boiler company Burnham LLC was not liable for failing to warn about the dangers of asbestos and was not a substantial factor in a man's mesothelioma, sources told Mealey Publications. The justice presiding over the case had previously allowed experts to testify to what Burnham characterized as the opinion that "every exposure" to asbestos caused disease (Jeanne Evans, et al. v. 3M Co., et al., No. 190109/2015, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).