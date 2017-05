05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Majority Of 10th Circuit Judges Denies Rehearing In SEC ALJ Challenge Suit

DENVER - A majority of the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 3 denied the Securities and Exchange Commission's petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc, rejecting the commission's argument that a 10th Circuit panel erred in holding that the SEC's administrative law judges (ALJs) are inferior officers and subject to appointment pursuant to the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution (David F. Bandimere v. Securities and Exchange Commission, No. 15-9586, 10th Cir.).