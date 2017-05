05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Approves Environmental Groups' Request For Fees In Clean Water Act Suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A federal judge in West Virginia on May 2 granted a motion filed by three environmental groups seeking $420,790 in attorney fees, finding that they were prevailing parties in their Clean Water Act (CWA) lawsuit and that the attorneys' calculations were reasonable (Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, et al. v. Fola Coal Company, LLC, No. 13-21588, Consolidated with No. 13-16044, S.D. W.Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66367).