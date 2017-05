05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Grants In Part Motion To Consolidate CERCLA Suits

NEWARK, N.J. - Two lawsuits stemming from contamination at a site formerly owned by Aluminum Corporation of America, A.P. (Alcoa) were consolidated for discovery purposes by a federal judge in New Jersey on May 3 because the judge found that the suits shared common issues of fact and because consolidation would benefit judicial economy (Borough of Edgewater v. Waterside Construction, LLC, et al., No. 14-5060, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 67976).