05-08-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - No Jurisdiction Under CAFA's 'Mass Action' Provision, Judge Rules In Remanding

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A California federal judge on May 3 granted insurers' motion to remand a lawsuit arising from claims over defective water supply lines, finding that the 26 insurers, acting as subrogees of 145 insureds, are the only plaintiffs and therefore fail to satisfy the "mass action" provision under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) to retain jurisdiction (Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. EZ-Flo International Inc., No. 17-228, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 67761).