05-08-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Partial Stay Of Notice Recommended In Big Lots Securities Class Action

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal magistrate judge in Ohio on May 4 recommended that a motion to stay dissemination of class notice in a securities class action lawsuit against broad line closeout retailer Big Lots Inc. and certain of its executive officers be partially granted, ruling that class representative should prepare the notice but withhold distributing it until a federal circuit court has had a chance to resolve a petition for permissive leave to appeal (Alan Willis v. Big Lots Inc., et al., No. 12-0604, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 68233).