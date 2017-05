05-08-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Coke Oven Batteries Aren't Products, New York Court Says In Dismissing Action

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The nature of coke oven batteries makes their installation a service more so than a product, a New York appeals court held in reversing denial of summary judgment and dismissing a case alleging asbestos exposures (In the matter of the Eighth Judicial District Asbestos Litigation, Donald J. Terwilliger, et al. v. Beazer East Inc., et al., No. 85 CA 16-00947, N.Y. Sup. App., 4th Dist., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 3580).