05-08-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court Rejects Apportionment In Workers' Compensation Pleural Plaques Case

NEW YORK - Apportionment of liability between employers who exposed a man pursing a workers' compensation case is inappropriate where all the evidence leads one to conclude that he suffered from no symptoms or disease prior to his May 1999 pleural plaques diagnosis, a New York appeals court held May 4 (In the matter of the claim of Robert Manocchio v. ABB Combustion Engineering, et al., No. 522436, N.Y. Sup. App., 3rd Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 3509).