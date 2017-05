05-08-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Denies Remand After Finding Crane Co. Raises Colorable Federal Defense

BALTIMORE - Testimony from experts in support of Crane Co.'s claim that it followed precise government specifications in manufacturing its valves and that the U.S. Navy would not have permitted additional warnings suffices to keep the asbestos case in federal court in Maryland, a judge held in denying remand May 5 (John C. Dugger Jr., et al. v. Air & Liquid Systems Cop, et al., No. 16-3912, D. Md.).