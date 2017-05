05-08-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Right To Public Education Is Intangible; No Coverage For Lawsuit Against Teacher

DENVER - The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 3 affirmed a lower federal court's finding that an underlying lawsuit alleging that a high school mathematics teacher engaged in inappropriate communications with one of his female students fails to trigger "bodily injury" or "property damage" under his homeowners insurance policy (State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Charles Dawson, et al., No. 16-6356, 10th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7836).