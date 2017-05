05-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Panel: Asbestos Trust Owes Law Firm For Work On Claim To Insolvent Insurer

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A trial court erred by releasing an asbestos settlement trust of any duty to pay a law firm for work on a claim filed with an insolvent insurer despite finding that the firm performed some uncompensated work on that claim for which a promise to pay was implied, a Minnesota panel held May 8 (Faricy Law Firm, P.A., v. API Inc., Asbestos Settlement Trust, No. A16-1539, Minn. App., 2017 Minn. App. Unpub. LEXIS 421).