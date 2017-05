05-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Court Affirms Workers' Comp Award Involving Asbestos, Bladder Cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. - While not uncontested, enough evidence supports a law judge's conclusion that an employee was both exposed to asbestos and other chemicals within the compensable period for a workers' compensation claim and that the exposure was significant enough to cause bladder cancer, a Pennsylvania appeals court held May 4 (Kimberly Clark Corp. v. Workers' Compensation Appeal Board, No. 656 C.D. 2016, Pa. Cmwlth., 2017 Pa. Commw. LEXIS 175).