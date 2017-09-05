05-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Parties Seek Joint Stay In Securities Suit To Negotiate $97.5M Settlement

TYLER, Texas - Shareholders and defendants in a securities class action lawsuit against retailer JCPenney Co. Inc. and certain of its executive officers have provisionally agreed to a $97.5 million settlement on claims that the defendants misrepresented the company's business and financial condition in violation of federal securities laws, according to a joint motion to stay all deadlines and notice of settlement filed May 5 in a Texas federal court (Alan B. Marcus v. JCPenney Company Inc., et al., No. 13-0736, E.D. Texas).