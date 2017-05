05-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Pennsylvania Appeals Court Affirms Exclusion Of Zoloft Birth Defect Expert

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania state appeals panel on May 8 affirmed summary judgment in a Zoloft birth defect case, agreeing with the trial court that one causation expert relied on peer-reviewed articles that did not necessarily support his opinion (Robert and Katherine Porter, et al. v. SmithKlineBeecham Corporation, et al., No. 3516 EDA 2015, Pa. Super.).