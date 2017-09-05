05-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Plaintiffs' Discovery Request In Glyphosate MDL Is 'Unjustified,' Monsanto Says

SAN FRANCISCO - Monsanto Co. on May 5 filed a brief in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California arguing that it should deny the discovery request of a group of plaintiffs who sued the company as part of multidistrict litigation in which they allege that Monsanto is liable for their injuries from exposure to glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup. Monsanto argues that the plaintiffs' attempt to delay discovery is "unjustified" and amounts to "gamesmanship" (In re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 2741 MDL, N.D. Calif.).