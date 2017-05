05-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Considers Expert's Opinion, Then Rules For Shipper In Trucker's Suit

CHICAGO - After allowing a trucking industry expert's opinions on the custom and practice in the shipping industry regarding securing loads in trailers, an Illinois federal judge on May 5 awarded a shipping company summary judgment on a truck driver's claims that the company was responsible for injuries he suffered when an unsecured load of pallets fell on him (Jerzy Kucharski, et al. v. Orbis Corporation, No. 14-cv-05574, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 68611).