05-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Newton's Third Law Supports Admission Of Expert's Testimony, Judge Rules

TRENTON, N.J. - An expert who believes that Newton's Third Law, every action has an equal or opposite reaction, caused a rubber mallet used as part of an amusement park game to strike a man in the face is reliable and should not be precluded from admission, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled May 8 (Jonathon Crowley, et al. v. Six Flags Great Adventure, et al., No. 14-cv-2433-BRM-TJB, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 69703).