05-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Insurers' Rehabilitator Fails To Allege Breach Of Contract Claim, Reinsurer Asserts

CHICAGO - A mortgage insurance reinsurer argues in a May 5 reply brief to an Illinois federal court that the rehabilitator of two insolvent insurers failed to assert sufficient allegations to support breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing claims (People of the State of Illinois, ex rel., Anne Melissa Dowling, Acting Director of Insurance of the State of Illinois, as Rehabilitator for Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation and Triad Guaranty Assurance Corp. v. AAMBG Reinsurance Inc., No. 16-cv-07477, N.D. Ill.).