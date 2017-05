05-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Magistrate Finds Borrower Lacks Standing Under California High Court Ruling

FRESNO, Calif. - After finding that a borrower lacked standing under a recently decided California Supreme Court ruling to challenge a foreclosure and that his claims were not cognizably pleaded, a California federal magistrate judge on May 8 recommended that a motion to amend the borrower's complaint to add new defendants should be denied as futile (David Leroy Newman v. Bank of New York Mellon, et al., No. 1:12-cv-01629, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 70076).