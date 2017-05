05-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Disability Claimant's Breach Of Fiduciary Duty Claim Can Stand, 8th Circuit Panel Says

ST. LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeal on May 8 remanded a disability claimant's suit after determining that the District Court erred in dismissing the claimant's breach of fiduciary claim because the breach of fiduciary duty claim is based on a different theory of liability than the claimant's denial-of-benefits claim (Lisa Jones v. Aetna Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-1714, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8112).