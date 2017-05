05-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 5th Circuit Reverses Order That Certified Fraud Class In Insurance Practices Dispute

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 9 remanded a lower federal court's certification order as to contract and statutory claims and reversed the certification order as to the fraud claim in a class action lawsuit challenging an insurer's practices in determining the value of totaled vehicles (Cheryl Slade v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., No. 15-30010, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8229).