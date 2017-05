05-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Olive Garden Denies ADA Violation Allegations Over Website Accessibility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Citing a lack of legal or regulatory guidelines governing how to determine if a website is accessible for visually impaired persons, Olive Garden Holdings LLC on May 5 filed an answer to a putative class action in Florida federal court, denying claims that its website violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) (Dennis Haynes v. Olive Garden Holdings LLC, No. 0:17-cv-60643, S.D. Fla.).