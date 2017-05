05-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge Allows Products Liability Coverage Dispute To Proceed

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Washington federal judge on May 8 refused to dismiss or alternatively stay an insurer's declaratory judgment lawsuit disputing coverage for an underlying products liability lawsuit (Atlantic Casualty Insurance Co. v. Brad Bellinger, et al., No. 16-00422, E.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 70082).