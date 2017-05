05-11-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit Partly Reverses Ruling In Coverage Dispute Over Intellectual Property

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 9 affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a coverage dispute arising from an underlying lawsuit alleging that insureds breached an intellectual property agreement and committed trade libel and tortious inducement to breach of contract (The Burlington Insurance Co. v. Minadora Holdings, LLC, et al., Nos. 15-55702 and 15-56657, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8232).