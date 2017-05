05-11-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Texas Federal Judge Says Denial Of Disability Claim Is Supported By Evidence

DALLAS - A Texas federal judge on May 9 determined that a disability insurer did not wrongfully deny a claim for breast augmentation surgery under a short-term disability (STD) plan because the evidence supports the insurer's conclusion that the surgery was cosmetic and not necessary to treat the illness of gender dysphoria (Charlize Marie Baker v. Aetna Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 15-3679, N.D. Texas; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 70595).