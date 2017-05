05-11-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Defendant In Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Gets Access To Government's Trial Exhibits

BOSTON - The United States on May 9 was ordered to turn over a trial binder and PowerPoint to the former head of the New England Compounding Center (NECC), who is challenging his conviction related to a fungal meningitis outbreak linked to drugs compounded at his company (United States of America v. Barry J. Cadden, No. 14-10363, D. Mass.).