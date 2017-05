05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Partly Grants Motion To Compel Discovery In Dispute Over Employee Fraud

CINCINNATI - An Ohio federal judge on May 9 granted in part insurers' motion to compel discovery in a dispute over fidelity bond coverage for the alleged fraudulent conduct of a bank insured's former loan officer (Fifth Third Bancorp, et al. v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, et al., No. 14-869, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 70639).