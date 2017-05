05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Trial Court Properly Rejected UCL Foreclosure Claims, Appeals Court Finds

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A couple lacks the authority to challenge the assignment of the rights to the mortgage on their property in an effort to preempt foreclosure, a California appeals court held May 9 in affirming judgment on unfair competition law (UCL) claims (William E. Hellmuth, et al. v. Bank of America N.A., et al., No. H042544, Calif. App., 6th Dist., 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 3230).