05-12-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Denies Motions To Reconsider In Construction Defects Suit

TACOMA, Wash. - A Washington federal judge on May 9 denied motions for reconsideration filed by insurers involved in a construction defects coverage suit after determining that the insurers failed to raise any issues that warrant reconsideration (Eagle Harbour Condominium Association v. Allstate Insurance Co., et al., No. 15-5312, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 70793).