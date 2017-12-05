05-12-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer's Liquidator Seeks Additional $362,788 Claim Against Reinsurer

NEW YORK - In a dispute over reinsurance proceeds allegedly owed to the estate of The Home Insurance Co., the liquidator on May 11 requested a pre-motion conference in a New York federal court to address an amendment to his complaint against a reinsurer to assert an additional claim of $362,787.84 (Roger A. Sevigny, the Commissioner of Insurance of the State of New Hampshire, as Liquidator of The Home Insurance Company v. Trygvesta Forsikring A/S, as successor in interest to Skandinavia Insurance Company Ltd., Trygvesta Forsikring A/S v. Cerberus Holding Company, LLC., No. 16-cv-04874, S.D. N.Y.).