05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 8th Circuit Panel Again Reverses, Sends Ex-Workers' Bias Claims To Arbitration

ST. LOUIS - After a rehearing, an Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on May 11 reversed and remanded a Minnesota federal judge's ruling denying General Mills Inc.'s motion to compel individual arbitration, again finding that 33 laid-off General Mills workers must have their age discrimination claims decided in arbitration individually, and not as a class, and that they are not entitled to declaratory judgment regarding their rights under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) because the judgment would not resolve their claims (Elizabeth McLeod, et al. v. General Mills, Inc., et al., No. 15-3540, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8341).