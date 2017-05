05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 8th Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Class Action Challenging Insurance Practices

ST. LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 11 affirmed a lower federal court's dismissal of a class action alleging that an insurer sold policies with benefits below the statutory minimum required by Minnesota law (Andrea L. Dammann, et al. v. Progressive Direct Insurance Co., No. 16-3591, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8340).