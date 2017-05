05-12-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Golden State Warriors Fan Opposes Motions To Dismiss App Privacy Class Action

OAKLAND, Calif. - In a May 9 brief in California federal court, a fan of National Basketball Association team the Golden State Warriors defends her suit alleging interception of her private conversations via the team's smartphone application, opposing the defendants' dismissal motions and asserting that she sufficiently pleaded interception under the Electronic Communications Privacy App (ECPA) (LaTisha Satchell v. Sonic Notify Inc. d/b/a Signal360, et al., No.3:16-cv-04961, N.D. Calif.).