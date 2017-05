05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Idaho Supreme Court Allows Discovery Of Identity Of Consultants

BOISE, Idaho - In a unanimous decision, the Idaho Supreme Court on May 11 found that a trial court erred by denying a motion to reveal the identity of a non-testifying witness who helped the plaintiffs' expert witness in a medical malpractice suit because the Idaho Civil Rules of Procedure allow for the identity of a non-testifying witness to be disclosed during discovery (Jaymie Quigley, et al. v. Travis Kemp, et al., No. 43725, Idaho Sup., 2017 Ida. LEXIS 129).