05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Indiana Magistrate Judge Orders Discovery Of Franchise Pacts In Restaurant Row

HAMMOND, Ind. - An Indiana magistrate judge on May 10 granted a Texas grill and saloon franchisor's motion to compel discovery of franchise agreements of a western-style restaurant franchisor that is accusing it of trademark and trade dress infringement, but limited it to production of U.S. franchise agreements because requiring production of foreign franchise agreements, if any, would be "disproportional to the needs of the case" (Texas Roadhouse Inc., et al. v. Texas Corral Restaurants Inc., et al., No. 2:16-cv-28, N.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 71182).