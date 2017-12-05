 Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Investor Failed To Cure Pleading Issues In LeapFrog Securities Suit, Judge Rules
SAN FRANCISCO - An investor failed to plead falsity or scienter in alleging that LeapFrog Enterprises Inc. and members of its board of directors misrepresented the company's business and financial condition in documents released as part of a proposed merger deal, a federal judge in California ruled May 9 in granting the defendants' motion to dismiss a second amended complaint without leave to amend (Pete J. Manger v. LeapFrog Enterprises Inc., et al., No. 16-1161, N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 70893).

