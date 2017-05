05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Bars Testimony In Reinsurance Risk Company's Breach Of Contract Case

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge excluded on May 10 lay opinion testimony by a reinsurance risk management company's chief financial officer in a breach of contract lawsuit about funds that were improperly withdrawn from bank accounts (Les Fields/C.C.H.I. Insurance Services v. Stuart M. Hines, et al., No. 15-03728, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 71620).