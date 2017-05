05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Grants Preliminary Approval Of $165M Settlement In MBS Suit

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on May 9 granted preliminary approval of a $165 million securities class action settlement between shareholders and certain underwriters of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) alleged to have taken part in a fraudulent scheme to misrepresent the underwriting standards they used in the offering documents for a series of MBS (New Jersey Health Fund v. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, et al., No. 08-5310, S.D. N.Y.).