05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Parties Debate Expert Witness Exclusion Before 9th Circuit In Groundwater Lawsuit

PASADENA, Calif. - Attorneys for the City of Pomona, Calif., and a chemical company debated before the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 10 whether the city's groundwater contamination lawsuit should be reopened due to the city's allegation that a district court improperly excluded some of the testimony of its expert witness while the court improperly permitted the defendant's expert to "confuse the jury" (City of Pomona, Calif. v. SQM North America Corp., No. 15-56062, 9th Cir.).