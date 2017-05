05-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: No Evidence Asbestos Exposure Came From Ford Tractor Parts

WILMINGTON, Del. - A farm hand lacks sufficient evidence that the tractor parts he worked with were original or that they originated with Ford Motor Co., a judge in Delaware held May 10 (Nathanial Harris v. Deere & Co., et al., No. N14C-03-220 ASB, Del. Super., New Castle Co.).