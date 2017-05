05-12-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mistrial Declared In California Medical Malpractice Suit

LOS ANGELES - A California state court judge on May 11declared a mistrial in a medical malpractice suit after one of the jurors had to go to the hospital (Henry Gevorgyan v. Mardiros Mihranian, No. BC512980, La. Super.).