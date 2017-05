05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Partially Lifts Stay In Insurers' Declaratory Judgment Suit

GULFPORT, Miss. - A Mississippi federal judge on May 11 agreed to partially lift a stay in a suit filed by insurers seeking a declaration as to whether they have a duty to defend their insureds for an underlying suit filed against the insureds by a subcontractor seeking damages for unjust enrichment (Greenwich Insurance Co., et al. v. Capsco Industries Inc., et al., No. 14-297, S.D. Miss., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 71928).