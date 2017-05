05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Acted Vexatioulsy, Unreasonably In Denying Coverage, Illinois Panel Affirms

ELGIN, Ill. - An Illinois appeals panel on May 11 affirmed a lower court's ruling that held that an insurer acted vexatiously and unreasonably in failing to defend its pet motel insured against an underlying negligence lawsuit that resulted in a $45,000 consent judgment (Sabas Soto v. Country Mutual Insurance Co., et al., No. 2-16-0720, Ill. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 943).